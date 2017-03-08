Michigan bill OK'd to keep bids secret until winner unveiled

Bids submitted by companies vying for a state government contract would be exempted from public-records requests until the contract winner is announced under legislation that is expected to be signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.
The bill, approved unanimously by the House on Wednesday after winning Senate passage last month, would also shield records containing a trade secret or financial or propriety information from being released under the state's Freedom of Information Act.
The sponsor, Republican Sen. Rick Jones of Grand Ledge, said the measure was spurred in part after a Canadian firm used the open-records law to obtain a road salt proposal submitted by the Detroit Salt Co. and to then submit a lower bid.
"Way beyond that, you're able to FOIA how much the state has to spend before you put in your higher bid than what's necessary. You're able to FOIA other companies' trade secrets and financials," he said. "Many companies won't even participate because of this archaic law."
The state Department of Technology, Management & Budget, which handles procurement, supports the legislation.
Spokesman Caleb Buhs said the law now permits the public opening of vendors' proposals at the time of bid closing, letting them view competitors' bids before negotiating with state officials.
"This hinders our ability to negotiate the best possible price for taxpayers," he said.
Twenty-two states and the federal government have laws preventing public release of bids until at least the stage when contracts are executed, he said. Forty-one states and the U.S. government protect vendors' financial or propriety information, he said.
The Michigan Press Association opposes the bill.
Public affairs manager Lisa McGraw said the current public-records law already provides exemptions related to bids, trade secrets and financial information.
"Just overall, we generally don't like more exemptions," she said. "There's plenty of exemptions in FOIA."
