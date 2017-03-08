Cook County's top judge reviews adult probation department

Cook County's top judge is reviewing the adult probation department's compensation practices after one of its leaders accrued more than $200,000 in compensatory time.
Chief Judge Timothy Evans' move comes after an investigation by the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2n6oB72 ) found that Philippe Loizon, a deputy chief in the Cook County Adult Probation Department, had compiled at least 3,674 hours of comp time from 2003 into 2015.
Evans oversees the court system's probation department.
His spokesman, Pat Milhizer, said in an email that Evans has started a review of Loizon's compensation and the compensation of other senior managers in the department. The review will also look at what the office and others knew about the situation.
The department is also changing its policies to forbid exempt employees from accruing comp time.
