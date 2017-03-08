Maine senators make pitch for innovative building using wood

Maine's U.S. senators are reintroducing legislation to try to find new and innovative uses for wood as a building material.
Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Sen. Angus King, an independent, say the legislation would speed up the research and development of wood for use in construction. It would focus specifically on buildings that are more than 85 feet tall.
King cites Maine's "goldmine of fiber" as an inspiration for the bill. He says the proposal would benefit economies in rural areas and help the environment by cutting down on carbon emissions.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, and Mike Crapo, an Idaho Republican, are helping reintroduce the act.
