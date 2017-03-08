Editorials from around New York

Recent editorials of statewide and national interest from New York's newspapers:
The Syracuse Post-Standard on ending solitary confinement for juveniles in jail.
March 5
Thanks to a federal judge, 16- and 17-year-old youths being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center jail no longer can be put into solitary confinement. Judge David Hurd's order is temporary while a class-action lawsuit over the practice proceeds, but the jail ought to take the court's not-so-subtle hint and end this barbaric punishment permanently.
The descriptions of conditions in "the box" were hair-raising enough, but photos published by Syracuse.com drove home the point. Youths were being confined to a 7-foot-by-9-foot cell for 23 hours a day; allowed one hour of "recreation" in a barren cage; forced to endure taunts and harassment from adult inmates; deprived of reading materials and schooling; and isolated from meaningful human interaction with their jailers or peers held in solitary.
Holding 16- and 17-year-olds in such harsh conditions can do lasting psychological harm to them while doing little to moderate their bad behavior, say experts for the plaintiffs. In the corrections community, the prevailing winds are blowing firmly the other way. President Barack Obama banned solitary confinement of juveniles in federal prison. Gov. Andrew Cuomo created a special state prison to house 16- and 17-year-olds. Even New York City's notorious Rikers Island has ended "disciplinary segregation" for inmates 21 and under.
In short, Onondaga County is an outlier. If we were the betting sort, we'd bet the county is going to come out on the losing end of this federal lawsuit.
Two years ago, Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney agreed to end solitary confinement for juveniles at the county-run Jamesville Correctional Facility. That only shifted the problem to the downtown jail, run by Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway. The county planned to quickly move two of the 29 teens incarcerated there to the Hillbrook Detention Facility for juveniles, with the rest to follow.
A more permanent solution lies in the hands of the state Legislature. New York and North Carolina are the only two states that automatically treat 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system, no matter how minor their offenses. This puts teens into lockups with adults, where they are at greater risk of sexual assault, injury and suicide, according to data cited by the governor.
In his 2017-18 budget, Cuomo proposes "raising the age" of criminal responsibility to 18, except for violent crimes, and providing appropriate education, mental health treatment and probation to youths. The aim should be to set nonviolent juvenile offenders on a path to becoming productive adults, rather than all but ensuring they end up in jail again or unable to find a job due to their criminal history. Raising the age is the humane thing to do.
There are some who feel young offenders get what they deserve, in jail and in life. This is not only cruel; it is short-sighted. No child should be treated in this way. Meanwhile, the costs of treating nonviolent juvenile offenders as adults in the criminal justice system pile ever higher for individuals, families, communities and society.
The Middletown Times Herald-Record on why federal action is needed to stop water pollution.
March 1
What started with some alarming news about the tainted water supply for the City of Newburgh last year has inspired action at the local and state levels. Yet federal officials still are acting as if this is not something requiring quick and decisive remedies.
That has been the case for months now and it became even more apparent in the series of actions— or, in the case of the Air National Guard and Department of Defense, inactions —in recent days.
Many of those who have been using the city water most recently have received the news that the levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate in their blood are above the national average. Results from the first 370 people tested show a middle level of 16 parts per billion, three times higher than the national figure of 5.2. Half of those tested had results about the middle level and half below.
More will need to have their blood tested and more work needs to be done to understand the immediate and long-term effects of this increased level and the best options for treatment.
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-Cold Spring, whose district includes Newburgh, is calling for legislation that would have the Centers for Disease Control start work to fill in the large gaps in the understanding of just what exposure to this chemical means for an individual.
That is necessary and will take time. Right now, the most important task is to stop the pollution at the source.
Newburgh has turned to an alternative water supply. The neighboring Town of New Windsor had stopped using a well found to contain small amounts of the chemical.
The chemicals in these streams and lakes, in these and many other wells and water supplies all point directly toward the Stewart Air National Guard Base. Last March, state investigators found alarmingly high levels of PFOS coming from Recreation Pond, the off-base retention pond used by Stewart from which water flowed into nearby streams, eventually ending up in the Newburgh water supply. Other testing found a variety of levels of contamination in nearby wells, showing that the chemicals had gone into the aquifer and were not contained in surface water.
Yet water from Recreation Pond continues to be discharged into Silver Stream, whose waters flow into Moodna Creek and then into the Hudson River.
Still, the Air National Guard continues to treat this as some sort of mystery to be solved at a leisurely pace. It has only recently come up with a plan to investigate the source of pollution around the base. It plans to have people collect even more samples this spring and does not expect a complete report until January 2018.
This is alarmingly short-sighted considering that the state Department of Environmental Conservation designated the air base a Superfund site last summer.
As Sen. Charles Schumer, the DEC and the leaders of Riverkeeper have demanded, the Air National Guard needs to immediately stop continued discharges of contaminated water into Silver Stream.
"The Department of Defense can stop this pollution, and it must do so without further delay," said Dan Shapley, director of Riverkeeper's water quality program.
The Adirondack Daily Enterprise on the snowshoe racer from India who is accused of sexually abusing a New York girl.
March 3
Last Wednesday's arrest of Tanveer Hussain of India for alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl sent shock waves around the globe. In Saranac Lake, it felt like a full-on earthquake.
Especially when we read the public comments many of our readers posted on Facebook.
Not only did people plunge into speculation about the alleged crime, but they immediately started debates over whether to blame it on President Obama, President Trump, Mayor Rabideau or Senators Schumer and Gillibrand; about whether India has a "rape culture" and/or allows men to marry young girls; about the character of the alleged victim and her parents; and about which village had more perverts, Saranac Lake or Tupper Lake. Also, several people misidentified the crime as rape, a different and more serious crime.
These people sounded like 12-year-olds themselves, and while we've seen enough online ugliness to expect that kind of thing, we were nevertheless ashamed at how they reflected Saranac Lake. We hope the real 12-year-olds of this community, as they gossiped about this at the middle school Thursday, behaved better. We know, however, that they often take their cues from adults about what kind of speech is acceptable. They need good examples.
Sgt. Casey Reardon of the Saranac Lake Police Department, who arrested Hussain, told us he was equally disgusted by the Facebook comments. He said he couldn't believe how ignorant people of this community could be.
So, after a rough start, let's get it together, folks. We urge our friends, neighbors and other readers to return to holding their heads high and setting a good example for their children, as Saranac Lakers did with the kindness and generosity they showed to Hussain and countryman Abid Khan in getting them here and then hosting them for the World Snowshoe Championships. Surely this situation feels like a betrayal of trust, but when times get tough, decency, dignity and rationality are needed more than ever.
This is an international incident, and the world is watching Saranac Lake right now. Let's show some honor— a quality highly valued in India, where news media are all over this story.
We want them to see that both our criminal system and our people are just.
Focus on the facts— and remember you don't have all of them. Village police have given enough details to deflate many false rumors, which is critical, but they haven't tipped their hands fully. They said Hussain allegedly kissed the girl passionately and touched her over her clothes in an intimate area of her body. They are not saying which intimate area, but they acknowledged that, according to legal statute, it must be either her breasts, her buttocks or between her legs.
Khan, speaking for Hussain whose English isn't as good, says there was no such contact. He says the girl had followed them around town and showed up at the inn where they were staying Monday evening. Khan said she made advances at Hussain, but he pushed her away and told her to go home.
Police say witnesses and social media posts indicate otherwise.
It's important to presume Hussain innocent until/unless he is proven guilty. It's also important not to blame the alleged victim. He's the responsible adult in their interactions, and whatever amorous advances the girl may have made do not prove his innocence. Even if she threw herself at him, if he reciprocated so much as to touch her butt for one second, he's guilty of a felony. It wouldn't be criminal if she was 17 or older, but she's 12— too young to consent legally.
The sentence for this crime can range from probation to seven years in prison. As for a foreigner visiting on a short-term visa, Hussain could also face other penalties, such as travel limitations.
Our sex crime laws is worth debating, but keep in mind something any first-year psychology textbook will show: Adolescents' brains are still developing. They can't be expected to assess risk and make decisions as an adult would, and thus can't be held to the same standard of responsibility for their actions.
Yet those actions can have tremendous impact. A 12-year-old girl may see affection and accusation as plot twists in the great middle school drama, yet such things can spark an international incident.
Reardon emphasized how cooperative and respectful Hussain and Khan were, and also how embarrassed. He said honor is a huge deal in their country, and they felt dishonored by this situation.
Let us, the people of Saranac Lake and the Adirondacks, also hold onto a sense of honor, fairness and compassion as the truth and consequences of this painful situation emerge.
The New York Daily News on the second iteration of President Donald Trump's travel ban.
March 6
The second iteration of President Trump's travel ban, subject to extreme vetting that eluded the carelessly drafted original, is likelier to pass legal and constitutional muster. It is less likely to cause chaos at the airports.
It is no better calibrated to prevent terrorist attacks on American soil— which was supposed to be the whole point.
Compare and contrast today's order to what it replaces. What was a pause on all immigration and travel from seven nations now applies to six nations; Iraq has fallen off a list that still includes Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
Give the Trump administration a shred of credit for not repeating the outrageous unforced error of preventing people who heroically assisted the U.S. military during years of war from migrating here, often after becoming targets of ISIS and other combatants.
Other improvements: Green-card holders, dual citizens and people with already approved visas are now free to travel.
Syrian refugees— rather than being singled out for an indefinite ban — are now lumped in with all other refugees, susceptible to a general 120-day "hold." That's a more humane approach to people desperate to flee a nation ripped apart by years of brutal war.
This time, there is no particular carve-out for religious minorities, a provision in Travel Ban 1.0 that effectively gave special preference to Christians at the expense of the many Muslims oppressed by radical Islamists.
Last, a 10-day delay between when the order was signed and its implementation date will give airlines and bureaucrats time to get ducks in rows.
But a better version of a bad idea is not a good idea. The fundamental flaw in the Trump administration's approach to banning entry to individuals on a nation-by-nation basis remains. Namely, it confuses individuals' country of origin with their likelihood of being violent radicals.
Not a single visitor or immigrant from one of the six countries in question has committed a fatal act of terrorism on American soil.
Besides, even if one were to believe that national origin correlates with propensity for terrorism, Saudi Arabia has sent more terrorists here.
Iraq, Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan rank first through fourth on the 2016 Global Terrorism Index, an independent statistical effort to identify the world's top terror hotbeds.
As an internal analysis by the Department of Homeland Security released late last month revealed, more than half the 82 people who committed terrorist acts on U.S. soil since 2011 were American-born. The others were born in one of 26 countries— the single most common of which happened to be Pakistan.
None of this is to say that the six countries in question are incapable of exporting terrorists. Simply that the gains promised by Trump are minuscule, especially when compared to the maximalist promises made by the administration.
And for that minuscule gain, the United States makes it ever easier for the likes of ISIS to successfully portray America as a country hostile to Islam.
It's just not worth it.
The New York Times on the incident at Middlebury College in Vermont in which an author and guest lecturer was shouted down by protesters for his race-based theories of intelligence.
March 7
How to begin an editorial about a violent free-speech debacle at Middlebury College in Vermont? Maybe with some words from John Stuart Mill about the importance of giving despised dissenters a chance to speak. "Truth would lose something by their silence," Mill wrote, even if their views go against the entire world, and the entire world is right.
Persuasive words. But not last Thursday in an auditorium at Middlebury, where a student recited that very quotation in introducing the notorious social scientist Charles Murray. Moments later caterwauling erupted, and the event collapsed into a night of turned backs, shouted chants, pounding fists and one wrenched neck— belonging to a professor who was supposed to have provided a counterpoint to Murray's remarks, and to lead the Q. and A., but instead was attacked while leaving with him.
Murray's account of the evening is worth reading: a depressing tale of a missed opportunity for ideas to peaceably collide. In the years since he drew ridicule for promoting widely discredited race-based theories of intelligence in his book "The Bell Curve," Murray has been a frequent speaker on college campuses, and the frequent target of protests. He said these events have taken on the ritual decorum of Kabuki theater— students are allowed to deride him, he is allowed to speak, blood pressures rise and fall, and life goes on.
Now, he says, Middlebury may prove an "inflection point"— where colleges yield the lectern to intolerant liberals, hastening a bastion of free thought toward its demise.
It's an outcome that many on the right seem to be aching for. Though speakers of all ideologies regularly appear at colleges without incident, a few widely publicized disruptions feed a narrative of leftist enclaves of millennial snowflakes refusing to abide ideas they disagree with. From the president to Fox News, right-wing voices wail, through their megaphones, about how put upon they are, like soccer players collapsing to the turf and writhing in pretend agony.
A letter like the one sent by Middlebury alumni assailing Murray does not help. "The principle"— of free speech —"does not apply, due to not only the nature, but also the quality, of Dr. Murray's scholarship."
Hey, hey, ho, ho— heck no. The principle does not distinguish between great minds and mediocrities. Murray is an academic with an argument to make about class in America— from his 2012 book "Coming Apart" —and maybe it is flawed. But Middlebury students had no chance to challenge him on any of his views. Thought and persuasion, questions and answers, were eclipsed by intimidation.
True ideas need testing by false ones, lest they become mere prejudices and thoughtless slogans. Free speech is a sacred right, and it needs protecting, now more than ever. Middlebury's president, Laurie Patton, did this admirably, in defending Murray's invitation and delivering a public apology to him that Middlebury's thoughtless agitators should have delivered themselves.
