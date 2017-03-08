National & International

March 8, 2017 2:10 PM

New $75 million crime lab, 1800s beer garden approved

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A new $75 million state crime lab in the Milwaukee area and a 19th century-style beer garden and brewery at Old World Wisconsin have been approved by the state Building Commission.

The projects are among dozens totaling more than $803 million in new funding over the next two years green-lighted by the Building Commission at its meeting Wednesday.

The crime lab and law enforcement center would replace an existing facility in south Milwaukee. The new 150,000-square-foot facility would be in either Milwaukee County or Waukesha County.

The commission unanimously approved Gov. Scott Walker's request to borrow $75 million to pay for the project.

The $1.6 million beer garden and brewery at the living history site Old World Wisconsin would be paid for with gifts.

