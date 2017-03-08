Texas 'bathroom bill' advances after 13 hours of testimony

Members of the transgender community and others who oppose Senate Bill 6 protest in the exterior rotunda at the Texas Capitol as the Senate State Affairs Committee holds hearings on the bill, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas. The transgender "bathroom bill" would require people to use public bathrooms and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate.
Members of the transgender community and others who oppose Senate Bill 6 protest in the exterior rotunda at the Texas Capitol as the Senate State Affairs Committee holds hearings on the bill, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
Libby Gonzales, a transgender girl, stands with her mother, Rachel, as members of the transgender community and others who oppose Senate Bill 6 protest in the exterior rotunda at the Texas Capitol as the Senate State Affairs Committee holds hearings on the bill, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas. The transgender "bathroom bill" would require people to use public bathrooms and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate.
Members of the transgender community and others who oppose Senate Bill 6 protest in the exterior rotunda at the Texas state Capitol as the Senate State Affairs Committee holds hearings on the bill, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
Nicole Perry joins other members of the transgender community who oppose Senate Bill 6 in a protest at the Texas Capitol as the Senate State Affairs Committee holds hearings on the bill, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas. The transgender "bathroom bill" would require people to use public bathrooms and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate.
Members of the transgender community and others who oppose Senate Bill 6 protest in the exterior rotunda at the Texas Capitol as the Senate State Affairs Committee holds hearings on the bill, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
John Erler protests as the Senate State Affairs Committee begin hearings about Senate Bill 6 at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, left, and Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, right, listen to testimony as the Senate State Affairs Committee begins debate Senate Bill 6 at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, left, and Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, take part as the Senate State Affairs Committee begins talks about Senate Bill 6 at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
Texas Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, fights back tears as the Senate State Affairs Committee begin talks about Senate Bill 6 at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
Texas Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, speaks as the Senate State Affairs Committee begin talks about Senate Bill 6 at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, and Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, talk as the Senate State Affairs Committee begins debate Senate Bill 6 at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
Texas Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, speaks as the Senate State Affairs Committee begins to debate Senate Bill 6 at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
