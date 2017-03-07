House rejects effort to block local bans on plastic bags

1:46 'It sounded like an elephant going through the window': Oak Grove houses hit by tornadoes Pause

3:27 Officials assess tornado damage in Oak Grove

4:42 Smithville residents describe taking cover as storm approached

2:08 Storm damages homes in Leawood

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself

1:48 'You could tell there was something going on outside,' says Oak Grove resident

1:52 Despite support, anxiety runs high in Olathe immigrant community

1:36 Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

1:36 Residents in Lee's Summit assess damage after storm