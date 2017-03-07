Outages reported as fire crews fight utility substation fire

Tens of thousands of electric customers were reported without power as fire crews battled a blaze at a north Philadelphia utility substation.
PECO said the blaze at the substation in the Hunting Park neighborhood was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The utility's outage map listed 90 outages in the city on Tuesday afternoon with more than 35,000 customers without power, a number that dropped below 30,000 as the evening progressed. PECO spokeswoman Sabrina Brooks said most could be attributed to the fire.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear.
Firefighters at first tried using foam on the flames, and after the station was de-energized began pouring water on the blaze. The utility was also working to provide customers with power from another substation.
