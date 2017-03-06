Pennsylvania Senate Democrats resist ransom in cyberattack

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field Pause

0:45 KU coach Bill Self on winning Big 12 by four games

14:20 Analysis: Kansas 90, Oklahoma State 85

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

0:31 Frank Mason on MVP chants: 'It's all great, but with me it's all about the team'

4:30 KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night

6:00 KU coach Bill Self praises Jayhawks for playing through 'crap and distractions that this team has listened to'

1:47 KU's Josh Jackson, Frank Mason & Devonté Graham talk about win over Baylor