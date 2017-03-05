Newton mulls extension of $1.5M tax rebate for buildings

A $1.5 million tax rebate to Des Moines Area Community College for the former Maytag headquarters will be discussed at an upcoming Newton City Council meeting.
The City Council will discuss the rebate at a meeting Monday, the Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2lHQb9K ). The new rebate would be an extension of one that expired when the headquarters were donated to the college in October.
Developer Reza Kargarzadeh donated the seven buildings that once were part of the Maytag corporate headquarters to the college. The donation of the 472,000 feet of office, industrial and residential space was valued at about $8 million.
In 2012, the city approved a redevelopment agreement with a private company to help the company acquire the former Maytag campus. The agreement included a series of partial property tax rebates if certain development performance standards were met.
When the property was donated to the school, the agreement did not transfer and was canceled in November. At that time, the agreement included more than $1.5 million in potential property tax rebates.
The community college is now asking for help as it pursues new tenants and maintains the facility. The assistance will not be used for operational expenses, college officials said.
The space has been largely vacant since Maytag was sold to the Whirlpool corporation, which then closed the headquarters nearly 10 years ago.
