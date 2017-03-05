Penzone works to restore community's trust in his office

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says he wants to rebuild his office's relationship with communities that felt targeted by former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's administration.
The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2mHdEMo) that since defeating Arpaio in the November election, Penzone has distanced himself from the policies of the former sheriff, whose harsh immigration tactics included well-publicized sweeps and raids.
But some residents of Guadalupe say Penzone needs to do more to make up for the actions of the previous administration in the town of about 5,500 residents.
Tensions between Guadalupe and the sheriff's office culminated during a 2008 sweep in which 22 people were arrested, including five believed to be in the country illegally.
Penzone has discussed his desire to change community perceptions of the sheriff's office with Guadalupe residents, but he also warned that change would take time.
