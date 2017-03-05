The Latest: Official says FBI wants Trump claim rejected

4:30 Mizzou coach Kim Anderson on the Tigers' 60-43 loss to Texas A&M Pause

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

4:56 How Henry Bloch acquired the paintings in the new galleries at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

4:30 KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night

0:31 Frank Mason on MVP chants: 'It's all great, but with me it's all about the team'

12:02 Recap of Facebook Live KU hoops talk with Gary and Jesse