March 4, 2017 1:32 PM

St. Louis University plans to cut 120 jobs

ST. LOUIS

St. Louis University is planning to cut about 120 employees in response to a $16 million budget deficit.

An email sent Friday from President Fred Pestello said staff and administrators — but not faculty— will find out Tuesday who will be laid off.

Another 130 vacant positions are being eliminated.

University leaders blame the school's deficit on declining enrollment and increased expenses.

Pestello and other administrators hope to avoid further layoffs by finding between $40 million and $80 million through budget cuts or new income opportunities.

The announcement comes about a week after a notice outlined improved severance packages for those losing their jobs.

