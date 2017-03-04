Arizona regulatory panel forms committees to study issues

Arizona utility regulators are giving themselves some homework.
The Corporation Commission is establishing establish new committees to examine policy issues and discuss possible recommendations for solutions.
The first round of committees includes ones on water, ethics and federal affairs. Additional committees are expected to be formed on other topics.
A commission member will head each committee, which also will include commission members and representatives of groups or entities with stakes in the subjects being examined.
Utility regulation is the five-member commission's highest-profile role, but its purview also includes business licensing and railroad and pipeline safety.
