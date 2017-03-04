Capitol Watch: Hate crime response, nuclear bailout scrutiny

In this week's New York state government news, lawmakers discuss the state's response to what they say is a rash of hate crimes.
The state Senate's Independent Democrats are proposing legislation to increase penalties for graffiti on religious properties and desecration of cemeteries.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for $25 million to help religious schools step up their security.
Meanwhile, the Assembly plans to hold a hearing on the state's plan to charge consumers as much as $7.6 billion over 12 years to bail out three aging upstate nuclear plants.
Also, Senate Democrats say they will release a college affordability plan and state lawmakers are inching closer to a state budget vote ahead of an April 1 deadline.
