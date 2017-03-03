Switzerland bans import of most seal products

4:43 Sophie Cunningham helps lead Mizzou's women to new heights Pause

1:29 Mizzou women ready for SEC Tournament

2:00 Robin Pingeton on Mizzou's all-conference honors

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

0:57 Royals' Lorenzo Cain, Ned Yost and Sluggerrr sign autographs

0:15 Female dog found unconscious in Leavenworth alley

6:00 KU coach Bill Self praises Jayhawks for playing through 'crap and distractions that this team has listened to'

1:25 Kansas Supreme Court school funding decision: How we got here

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks