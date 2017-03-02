Transportation groups push lobbying spending to $68.3M

A new state report shows groups pulling for a transportation infrastructure plan helped push New Jersey lobbying expenditures in 2016 to $68.3 million.
The Election Law Enforcement Commission published a report on Thursday that showed lobbying in the state last year reached the third-highest level ever, behind $70 million spent in 2015 and $74 million in 2011.
The Engineers Labor Employer Cooperative was the biggest spender last year at $4 million.
The group lobbied intensely for the Democrat-led Legislature and Republican Gov. Chris Christie to enact a new transportation trust fund.
Forward NJ, another group pushing for new funding, spent more than $500,000.
Christie signed legislation enacting a $2 billion per year plan while also raising the gas tax and cutting sales and estate taxes. The previous plan had expired.
