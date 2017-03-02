National & International

March 2, 2017 9:43 AM

Transportation groups push lobbying spending to $68.3M

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

A new state report shows groups pulling for a transportation infrastructure plan helped push New Jersey lobbying expenditures in 2016 to $68.3 million.

The Election Law Enforcement Commission published a report on Thursday that showed lobbying in the state last year reached the third-highest level ever, behind $70 million spent in 2015 and $74 million in 2011.

The Engineers Labor Employer Cooperative was the biggest spender last year at $4 million.

The group lobbied intensely for the Democrat-led Legislature and Republican Gov. Chris Christie to enact a new transportation trust fund.

Forward NJ, another group pushing for new funding, spent more than $500,000.

Christie signed legislation enacting a $2 billion per year plan while also raising the gas tax and cutting sales and estate taxes. The previous plan had expired.

