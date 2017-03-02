Group must pay legal fees in campaign finance case

A Thurston County Superior Court judge has ordered Grocery Manufacturers Association to pay $1.1 million in legal fees after it violated state campaign finance disclosure laws.
Those fees are on top of the $18 million in fines the Washington D.C.-based food industry group was ordered to pay in November.
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued the group in 2013, claiming it failed to register and report its political committee that opposed voter Initiative 522.
The initiative would have required labeling of genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, in food sold to consumers.
Judge Anne Hirsch said the group "intentionally violated" state campaign finance disclosure laws in its efforts to oppose I-522.
The association raised $22 million to defeat the ballot measure.
GMA has said it plans to pursue legal options.
