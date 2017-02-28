New Mexico may shore up taxes from online vacation rentals

New Mexico lawmakers want to ensure local governments can collect taxes on short term lodging rentals arranged through third-party websites and apps such as Airbnb.
The New Mexico House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill that removes any possible exemption on local taxes for online, short-term rentals.
The bill applies to lodging rentals of less than 30 days and allows for occupancy taxes of up to 5 percent. It was approved by a unanimous vote and moves to the Senate.
Cities including Santa Fe have struck deals with Airbnb to collect lodging taxes. Many local governments rely on the tax revenue for tourism and marketing campaigns.
Comments