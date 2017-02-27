Proposed Omaha streetcar line cost estimated at $156 million

A financial assessment estimates it would cost $156 million to build and equip a streetcar line in Omaha and about $7.5 million annually to operate the line.
The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2mnkI0w ) the assessment done for the City Council recommends using several local funding sources, including donations, city money and tax-increment financing from property along the streetcar line.
The proposed line would run from TD Ameritrade Park in downtown to 42nd and Farnam streets in midtown Omaha.
The assessment was done by architecture firm HDR in association with a local bank and law firm.
The study doesn't rule out the use of federal money but says relying on such funding would slow the process and be uncertain.
The council will discuss the proposed streetcar line Tuesday.
Comments