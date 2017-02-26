Officials: Trump isn't cutting Medicare, Social Security

3:01 A firefighter's widow believes job led to his death from cancer Pause

2:00 Hundreds cram into church to honor victims of Olathe shooting

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:02 Bernie Sanders: 'I was … told that Kansas was a Republican state'

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack