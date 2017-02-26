Saudi king begins multi-nation tour of Asia

0:45 Bill Self says Big 12 streak will end someday ... but he hopes not for a while Pause

13:24 Analysis: Kansas 77, Texas 67

0:41 Dwight Coleby laughs with reporter after question about his explosiveness

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

2:00 Hundreds cram into church to honor victims of Olathe shooting

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

1:22 Royals 7-5 win over Rangers in Cactus League opener