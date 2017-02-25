New Orleans city planners deadlock on ferry terminal demo

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero Pause

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

1:35 Mayor of Olathe and addresses the shooting at Austins Bar & Grill

1:58 More reaction to the shooting at Austins Bar & Grill

0:55 Doctor of Olathe shooting victim says patient needs time and rest

3:19 The B&Bs: Family, film and 'popcorn...front and center'