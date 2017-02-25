National & International

February 25, 2017 9:29 AM

New Orleans city planners deadlock on ferry terminal demo

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

The New Orleans City Planning Commission has deadlocked on a plan to tear down the dilapidated Canal Street ferry terminal for replacement with a glass building.

News outlets report that the City Council now gets the proposal from the Regional Transit Authority and its operator, Paris-based Transdev.

The $32 million project also would make a walkway between the aquarium and Riverwalk shopping mall. The agencies say they have $15 million in federal grants.

Opponents say the plan caters to tourists, not commuters, and lacks shelters and a pedestrian walkway across busy train tracks.

The planning commission voted 4-3 Tuesday in favor of the proposal. An official recommendation needs five votes.

Commissioner Robert Steeg says he wants to see designs for the proposed new terminal before approving demolition.

