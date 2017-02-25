New Orleans city planners deadlock on ferry terminal demo

The New Orleans City Planning Commission has deadlocked on a plan to tear down the dilapidated Canal Street ferry terminal for replacement with a glass building.
News outlets report that the City Council now gets the proposal from the Regional Transit Authority and its operator, Paris-based Transdev.
The $32 million project also would make a walkway between the aquarium and Riverwalk shopping mall. The agencies say they have $15 million in federal grants.
Opponents say the plan caters to tourists, not commuters, and lacks shelters and a pedestrian walkway across busy train tracks.
The planning commission voted 4-3 Tuesday in favor of the proposal. An official recommendation needs five votes.
Commissioner Robert Steeg says he wants to see designs for the proposed new terminal before approving demolition.
