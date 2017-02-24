Delta State to close golf course in effort to save money

Delta State University says it's closing the school's nine-hole golf course after June 30 to save money in the face of state budget cuts.
President William LaForge said Friday that the 3,600-student university needs to cut expenses after $2 million in budget reductions the last two years.
DSU says closing the Derrall Foreman Golf Course will save $250,000 a year, and that three golf course employees will be offered other jobs. LaForge says DSU is trying to protect academic programs and jobs as it pares expenses.
The university says its men's golf team will practice and play at the private Cleveland Country Club.
The Delta region has few other public golf courses. DSU says it will refund unused membership fees and has no current plans to reuse the land.
