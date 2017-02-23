Burgum signs bills aimed at North Dakota pipeline protesters

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has signed four bills spurred by confrontations between Dakota Access pipeline protesters and law enforcement.
Burgum signed the bills into law around 3 p.m. Thursday. The bills all take effect immediately.
One measure makes it a misdemeanor for someone to wear a mask or hood while committing a crime. Another bill increases the penalties for rioting while another allows officers to issue a citation with a $250 fine for trespassing, as opposed to filing criminal charges.
The fourth new law expands the attorney general's authority to appoint outside law enforcement officers to assist North Dakota agencies.
Authorities on Thursday cleared a protest camp where opponents of the $3.8 billion pipeline had gathered since last year. Nearly 770 protesters have been arrested since last August.
