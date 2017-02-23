Lawmakers consider day for those who built Alaska Highway

State lawmakers are considering creating a holiday to celebrate the contributions of black soldiers who helped built the Alaska Highway, Alaska's only road linking to the Lower 48.
KTOO-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2mbdZGC ) that state Sen. David Wilson has sponsored legislation that would make Oct. 25 African American Soldiers' Contribution to Building the Alaska Highway Day. Oct. 25, 1942 was the day black troops building the highway south met with white troops building north.
So far 16 senators have signed on to co-sponsor the bill.
The Alaska Highway was constructed during World War II after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. More than 4,000 black soldiers started in Delta Junction and started building south to meet with white counterparts coming up from the Lower 48.
Highway scholars say the construction was a first step toward integrating the military in 1948.
Comments