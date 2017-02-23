Transport strike snarls traffic in Athens

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe Pause

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

1:29 Lawrence police, citizen help suicidal person

11:36 Hear Lamonte McIntyre speaking from prison

0:29 Raw video: Olathe police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill