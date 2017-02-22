Israeli prime minister hopes to triple trade with Australia

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting Pause

2:58 KU basketball by the numbers: Close finishes, Big 12 title streak and more

1:35 Brandon Rush to have KU basketball jersey retired

1:08 Jayhawk great Brandon Rush has jersey retired at Allen Fieldhouse

2:29 KU coach Bill Self previews TCU game and Brandon Rush jersey retirement

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'

9:05 Analysis: Kansas 84, West Virginia 80 (OT)

2:16 Mitch Lightfoot plans to have long KU career like Frank Mason, Landen Lucas

0:25 KU's Devonté Graham: Team talked about avoiding home losing streak