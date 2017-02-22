4 richest Indonesians wealthier than poorest 100 million

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting Pause

2:58 KU basketball by the numbers: Close finishes, Big 12 title streak and more

1:35 Brandon Rush to have KU basketball jersey retired

2:16 Mitch Lightfoot plans to have long KU career like Frank Mason, Landen Lucas

0:34 KU's Devonte' Graham hits half-court shot in practice

2:29 KU coach Bill Self previews TCU game and Brandon Rush jersey retirement

0:29 Raw video: Olathe police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash