Hawaii bill would ban licenses for some foreign fishermen

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline Pause

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

2:36 Friends, family remember Daizsa Bausby

0:54 Surveillance shows altercation on RideKC bus that ends with shooting

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash