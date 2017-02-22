State Legislature approves bill to collect online sales tax

The Wyoming Legislature has approved a bill that would have online companies that sell goods to Wyoming residents to be required to collect the state's sales tax on transactions.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2mlxpov ) that the bill received wide support in both the Senate and the House of Representatives and now awaits a signature from Gov. Matt Mead. If approved, the law will be effective July 1.
According to the bill, retailers that don't have a presence in the state will collect sales tax from Wyoming customers and remit that money to the state. Businesses with fewer than 200 transactions of $100,000 in sales to Wyoming customers are exempt from the law.
Currently, Wyoming residents are required to pay sales tax on such purchases but few do.
