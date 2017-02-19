AG: Tribal gaming ban bill could cause legal problems

An attorney general's legal review of legislation seeking to ban lucrative video gaming on tribal casinos in Idaho says the measure could spark multiple legal headaches for the state, while also pointing out holes in the bill's language.
House Assistant Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, of Boise, requested Attorney General Lawrence Wasden's office review HB 127 earlier this week. The House State Affairs Committee is scheduled to vote on the measure Tuesday during a legislative hearing. Rubel isn't on the committee, but said she wanted her caucus to know the facts about the bill.
According to Assistant Chief Deputy Brian Kane, the measure's current language would not modify the authorization of the tribe's use of video gambling and could violate the compacts Idaho has signed with the tribes.
Comments