Iran dismisses new US pressure, calls for 'mutual respect'

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart' Pause

3:03 Rusty Kuntz on new Royal Jorge Soler: 'He's a coach's dream'

1:35 Photos of Yordano Ventura's wrecked Jeep, crash scene in Dominican Republic

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

0:53 Mike Moustakas gets emotional recalling Yordano Ventura

0:45 Christian Colon shares Yordano Ventura memory

2:11 Royals Chris Young says he's healthy after off-season surgery

0:48 Eric Hosmer on coping with loss of Yordano Ventura

1:21 Danny Duffy couldn't sleep after learning of Yordano Ventura's death