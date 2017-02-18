Voters in Ecuador set to choose between change, continuity

3:24 Go figure immigration laws: Most people haven't a clue Pause

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

1:29 Royals Salvador Perez has his own Lucille from 'The Walking Dead'

0:41 Blond-tipped hair conversation between Royals' Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:11 Royals Chris Young says he's healthy after off-season surgery

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

3:03 Rusty Kuntz on new Royal Jorge Soler: 'He's a coach's dream'