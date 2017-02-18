Cideries from across New York gather for annual event

Cider makers from across the state are gathering for their third annual celebration of New York's Farm Cidery Law.
The event in Albany on Saturday features 15 farm cideries from seven regions across the state. It's held at the tasting room of Albany's Nine Pin Ciderworks, the first licensed farm cidery in New York.
State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball and Liquor Authority Chairman Vincent Bradley will participate in the event, which is open to the public. For a $20 ticket, people can sample the wares of 15 cideries with the option to buy some.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the New York State Cider Association.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of farm cideries in the state has grown from 8 in 2014 to 28 today.
