National & International

February 17, 2017 3:04 AM

Slovak PM Robert Fico survives no confidence vote

The Associated Press
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has survived a parliamentary no-confidence vote requested by the opposition over high energy prices.

Following a heated discussion, 60 lawmakers voted to oust Fico early on Friday, while 70 were against. The result was expected because the coalition government led by Fico's leftist Smer-Social Democracy holds a parliamentary majority.

Fico came under fire after new rules for calculating energy prices set by a state regulatory body resulted in higher prices of electricity and natural gas for consumers this year.

It was embarrassing for Fico, a populist leader who believes in a strong state role in the economy and promised to keep energy prices stable.

The new rules have already been canceled and the head of the regulatory office has resigned.

Related content

National & International

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

9,000 new blood-red poppies at National World War I Museum

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos