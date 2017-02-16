Asian shares slip after Wall Street fall and Samsung arrest

0:54 Surveillance shows altercation on RideKC bus that ends with shooting Pause

1:53 KC participants says 'Day Without Immigrants' rally is important to help stop racism

2:13 Union Station has a 'world-class planetarium now'

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

2:31 Library program welcomes and informs homeless

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman

1:13 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988