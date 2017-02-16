House endorses new judges for Missoula, Yellowstone counties

The Montana House gave initial approval Thursday to a proposal to increase the number of judges in Yellowstone and Missoula counties, though the cash-strapped state wouldn't be able to pay for them until 2019.
The House voted 99-1 for the bill that aims to ease case backlogs in Montana's two most populous counties. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jeff Essmann, R-Billings, must pass a final vote before it goes to the Senate.
"It's best that these (court) disputes get resolved early so that people can get on with their lives," Essmann said.
Yellowstone County would get two new district judges and Missoula County one under the bill. Currently, Yellowstone County has six district judges, and Missoula County has four.
The measure originally proposed adding five new judges, a number that had been backed by Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath.
The Republican-led Legislature is reluctant to approve new spending measures in a session where the top priority is shoring up a budget shortfall. Essmann's bill is contingent on lawmakers providing funding for the judges, their assistants and operating expenses in the next two-year budget.
A budget panel earlier this month approved $1.4 million for the three judges and their staffs, but that funding must survive other committee and floor votes to make it in the final plan. The budget panel's chairman, Rep. Randy Brodehl, R-Kalispell, said the state's financial situation means elections for the judges couldn't be held before 2018 and they would start working in 2019.
"We could not come up with the money to fund them sooner than that," Brodehl said.
Last year, a special commission looked at options to relieve overloaded judges in the state after a Supreme Court study found that 46 district court judges and four standing masters were meeting the caseload and travel demands of more than 65 people.
Among the proposals rejected was a plan to re-draw the state's 22 judicial districts to more evenly distribute the work.
