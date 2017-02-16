Washington court rules against florist in gay wedding case

0:54 Royals Daily: Travis Wood is officially a Royal Pause

2:31 Library program welcomes and informs homeless

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'

0:41 Blond-tipped hair conversation between Royals' Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell

0:54 Surveillance shows altercation on RideKC bus that ends with shooting

0:32 Graphic content: Listen to K-State students chant '(expletive) KU' during recent game

4:16 The vicious debt trap of payday loans