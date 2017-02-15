National & International

February 15, 2017 9:30 PM

New Jersey, Borgata casino reach $72 million tax settlement

By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

New Jersey's state overseer has reached a deal with the Borgata that will pay Atlantic City's top casino $72 million to settle a long-running tax dispute that had threatened to push the cash-strapped city into bankruptcy.

The deal announced Wednesday was for less than half the amount the city owed the casino from a series of successful tax appeals the gambling hall filed.

Atlantic City was unable to pay the full $165 million it owed the Borgata, which was allowed by a court to withhold current tax payments.

That in turn was seriously hurting the city's finances.

Mayor Don Guardian's administration declined comment Wednesday night.

Related content

National & International

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Library program welcomes and informs homeless

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos