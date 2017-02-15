Convention hotel opens in downtown Evansville

Downtown Evansville now has a convention hotel for the first time since 2009.
The Evansville Courier & Press (http://bit.ly/2lQMvlH ) reports that a few hundred people gathered to celebrate the Hilton DoubleTree's opening Tuesday.
Local taxpayers helped fund the five-floor, $61 million hotel, which has more than 240 rooms, an event room, a restaurant and a bar.
The Evansville City Council approved a bond not to exceed $20 million, while Vanderburgh County and the Convention & Visitors Bureau gave a total of $3.5 million. The building's other investors are HCW Evansville and Old National Bank.
The hotel's property taxes will go into a Downtown Tax Increment Financing District, which is to retire the city's bonds.
Local resident Jim Evans says it's an impressive building for the size of the community.
