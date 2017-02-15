Convention hotel opens in downtown Evansville

3:16 Kelvin Herrera, Joakim Soria discuss this year's Royals bullpen Pause

1:26 Royals Daily: Camp opens, bizarre injury follows

5:07 Defense, prosecutor make their case in closing arguments in Van Note murder trial

3:48 KU beats K-State 74-71

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'

4:27 White House press corps grills Sean Spicer over Flynn resignation

1:00 Blue Valley football coach Eric Driskell on life support

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

2:04 KC police chief reflects on the community, Black Lives Matter