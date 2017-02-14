Hampton appealing state order to replace sewer force mains

Hampton officials are appealing a state order directing the town to replace two sewer force mains at the beach after one of the pipes leaked sewage into the town's marsh.
The state Department of Environmental Services handed down the order last month, instructing the town to replace the force mains by Dec. 1. Construction plans must be provided by March 1.
Town Manager Fred Welch tells the Portsmouth Herald (http://bit.ly/2lL13Eh ) the board voted last week to appeal. The state Water Council will decide whether to hear that appeal.
The town says the pipes should be replaced, but it's concerned the order's terms are too demanding.
The town says it's also concerned it will still have to replace the mains even if voters reject a $4.2 million bond article next month.
