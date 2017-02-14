City board will allow renovation of Buffalo's Seneca Tower

The city of Buffalo Planning Board has approved a developer's plan to renovate the city's tallest office building.
WGRZ-TV reports (http://on.wgrz.com/2lKPnBc) that the board on Monday night confirmed Washington, D.C., developer Douglas Jemal's proposal to transform One Seneca Tower. Jemal plans to convert the vacant 38-story building into a modern tower with both residential and retail spaces.
Jemal says he wants the complex to become a drawing card for the downtown area.
The developer did not discuss the estimated cost for the project. Jemal says he will apply for building permits in the coming weeks. Construction will follow.
