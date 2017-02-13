Court motion indicates deal to sell shuttered hospital

A court motion indicates that a bankrupt north Philadelphia health organization has reached a deal to sell a shuttered hospital.
The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2kpHcIw ) reports that the bankruptcy court motion indicates that North Philadelphia Health System has agreed to sell St. Joseph's Hospital for $8.1 million to MMP Hospital Partners LLC.
The health system filed a motion Monday to be able to sell the property free of liens, which would then attach to the net proceeds. A March 22 hearing on the sale was requested. A spokeswoman didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.
The health system still owes about $8 million on a Federal Housing Administration mortgage, net of $3 million held by the trustee on the loan.
