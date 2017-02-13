2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial Pause

2:57 A son gives his father a kidney on Valentine's Day

16:59 The Kansas City Star's chocolate challenge

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location

4:41 Local high school students react to President Trump's immigration order

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

15:54 Analysis: Kansas 80, Texas Tech 79

2:09 Inside Stock Hill steakhouse near Country Club Plaza