Rankin voters consider tax increase for school improvements

Rankin County voters will decide whether to raise property taxes to finance school improvements in a March 7 referendum.
The proposal would raise taxes by 5 mills, or $50 on a $100,000 house, financing up to $178.5 million in borrowing.
Voters in the school district, which covers all the county except the city of Pearl, roundly rejected a $170 million bond issue in 2011, with 60 percent of voters casting "no" votes.
Superintendent Sue Townsend says overcrowding is pushing more and more students into portable classrooms in Mississippi's third-largest school district.
The most expensive item on the district's project list is a new Northwest Rankin High School, estimated to cost more than $42 million. The Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2l7Lj0j) reports remaining funds would go toward new classrooms across the district.
