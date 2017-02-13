Utilities vote to close Navajo coal plant at end of 2019

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial Pause

1:19 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs 'right-to-work' legislation

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

2:15 KC councilwoman says losing airport 'A distinct possibility'

2:57 A son gives his father a kidney on Valentine's Day

1:09 Eric Hosmer on Yordano Ventura: 'We are going to continue to live out his legacy'

1:00 Raw video: Royals pitchers and catchers report to spring training

0:42 Audio: Chiefs GM John Dorsey says Alex Smith 'is the starter'

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell