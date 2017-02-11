Rights group files petition to join suit against travel ban

1:14 Rally for Planned Parenthood in Overland Park draws hundreds Pause

0:21 Josh Jackson 'tried not to think about missing' game-winning free throw

15:54 Analysis: Kansas 80, Texas Tech 79

0:54 Bill Self says Josh Jackson told him he wanted the last shot

1:49 George, an 8-week-old Lab Mix, steals hearts on UberPUPPIES Day

1:51 Veteran gets a surprise — and a motorized chair — on 82nd birthday at home remodeling show

2:45 Somali refugees settle into their new home in Kansas City

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial

4:13 Postgame recap: Mizzou's Kim Anderson on loss at A&M