Ann Arbor requiring TV closed captions in public businesses

Starting July 1, Ann Arbor businesses that serve the public will need to have closed captions on their televisions.
The law will affect bars, hotel lobbies, restaurants and fitness clubs that have TVs. The Ann Arbor News (http://bit.ly/2lBgjTj ) says supporters want to help people who are deaf or have hearing problems.
The law passed unanimously. Any violation will carry a minimum fine of $50.
Sally Hart Petersen, chairwoman of Ann Arbor's disability commission, says public opinion was mixed, with some people saying government is going too far. But Petersen says it's an "opportunity to make an impact."
Council member Kirk Westphal says San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, have similar ordinances.
