4 arrested in SC after NC robbery, high-speed chase, crash

Law officers say after a high-speed chase and highway gunfire they're holding three men who pulled off multiple armed robberies in South Carolina and North Carolina.
Authorities in Columbia, South Carolina, said Saturday they continued tracking a fourth man wanted in the case that started with a business holdup in Waxhaw, North Carolina.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the four men led state troopers on a high-speed chase covering more than 80 miles from Union County, North Carolina, to the Columbia area. The getaway car hit speeds topping 100 miles an hour as the suspects fired repeatedly at chasing troopers.
The car crashed and the men ran before being slowly rounded up.
Lott said a woman who drove two of the suspects to a motel also faces charges.
Comments